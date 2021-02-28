Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.