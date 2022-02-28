 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

