 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News