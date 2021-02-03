This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.63. A 20-degree l…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 d…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy at times with rain. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quart…