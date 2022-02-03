Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.