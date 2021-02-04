This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.7. A 15-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
