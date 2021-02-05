 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 31.36. A 4-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

