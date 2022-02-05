 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low around 15F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News