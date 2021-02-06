This evening's outlook for Decatur: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 9.99. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
