Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 8F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 15.36. A 13-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.