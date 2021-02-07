 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 8F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 15.36. A 13-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News