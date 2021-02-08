 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.78. A 16-degree low is forcasted. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News