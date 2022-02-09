Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
