Flood watch issued for Central Illinois

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a flood watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Central Illinois.

Runoff could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams could rise out of their banks and low-water crossings could flood.

Moderate to heavy rain is predicted for Wednesday evening, with 1 to 3 inches expected, which could result in flooding, especially where the ground is frozen. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

