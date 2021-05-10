Frost advisory for Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Frost covered various areas across Central Illinois early Monday morning when temperatures fell into the 30s.
Tuesday morning may bring with it another bout of frost.
The weather service is predicting a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Monday. Most of the day will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 63 degrees and west winds around 6 mph.
The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees and north northwest winds of 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
What are cicadas and why do they bug some people?
Cicadas, red-eyed bugs singing loud sci-fi sounding songs, can seem downright creepy. Especially since the trillions of them coming this year emerge from underground only every 17 years.
But they’re not monsters or a plague of locusts. Once you get to know them, scientists say you can appreciate the wonder of these unusual creatures. So here are some answers to cicada question that may be bugging you.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR