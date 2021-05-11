 Skip to main content
Frost advisory for portions of Central Illinois
Frost advisory for portions of Central Illinois

Severe weather brings a multitude of dangers, including hail. What is the process of hail formation, and why can some stones be much bigger than others?

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.

Minor flooding is also expected in portions of the Wabash River and on the Sangamon River near Monticello.

"Minor flooding will continue on the Wabash River for several days and is possible on the Illinois River near Havana and Beardstown by the weekend," the weather service stated.

Most of Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees and northeast winds at 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

The evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees and northeast winds of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Areas of frost may appear after 4 a.m.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

