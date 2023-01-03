Funnel clouds seen in Tuesday evening storms but no major damage

MAROA — A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois Tuesday evening, striking a glancing blow that ripped up a grain silo near Maroa but appeared to cause little other major damage.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency, based in Decatur, said the silo went down near U.S. 51 and Washington Street in Maroa. Video posted by eye-witnesses showed twisted heaps of crumpled metal piled up by the roadside of U.S. 51 as drivers cautiously moved by.

EMA said it had received reports of some storm debris here and there but no other major damage as of about 6 p.m. Monday. And there were no reports of injuries associated with the storm’s passage.

Funnel clouds had been seen aloft near Harristown but Harristown Fire Chief Steve Gambrill said he'd received no reports of damage in the village. "We had several funnel clouds," he added. “But nothing touched the ground.”

The tornado warnings continued their way east across Macon County, with a warning in place in Decatur until 6:30 p.m. and giving way to another that set to expire at 6:45 p.m. in the northeastern portion of the county.

There were reports of downed power lines along 22nd Street, between the William Sands Viaduct and the former Pla-Mor Lanes.

Tyler Abbott, of Dawson, saw a tornado while driving on Dye Road near Illiopolis. He shared the video on Twitter. He is a hobby storm chaser and said that this one was easy to see given how clear things were and with the corn out of the fields.

He estimated he was around three to five miles away from it and said it did not last long enough to get much closer.

"It was probably down for five minutes or so," Abbott said.

It is a rare time of year for tornados but winter ones seem increasingly common, he said. There was an outbreak on Dec. 1, 2018, for instance that did extensive damage in Taylorville.

"The past few winters we've had plenty of tornados," he said.

Weather alerts continued into Tuesday evening with warnings of storm fronts packing hail and damaging wind gusts and more tornado threats.

Tuesday’s unusual January weather was marked with an unseasonal high of 66 degrees, but those temperatures weren’t predicted to last. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 39 while the low Wednesday night was predicted to be around 31.

Herald & Review Staff Writer Taylor Vidmar contributed to this report.

Photos: Winter storm hits Decatur