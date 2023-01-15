 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gusty winds expected for Sunday and Monday

LINCOLN — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.

According the the weather service, Southeast winds are expected to produce gusts from 30 to 35 mph at times, "causing minor travel difficulty for high profile vehicles," they stated.

Temperatures should reach as high as 44 degrees with partly sunny skies. 

The winds high winds will continue through Monday with isolated thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

"While the probability of severe weather is low, a few of the storms may contain gusty winds," the weather service stated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

