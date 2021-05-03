Hail, high winds possible today

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.

According to the meteorologists, thunderstorms are likely throughout the area beginning Monday evening.

"These storms could be severe, with hail over an inch and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph," the weather service stated. "A brief tornado touchdown is also possible."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and again Thursday afternoon.

Monday's temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 70s, with winds from the southwest at 5 to 11 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.