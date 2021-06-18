 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Heat index could top 105 degrees today

Jaylon Johnson has inherited the role of the best Chicago Bears cornerback after Kyle Fuller's departure and at least the team knows he's healthy now going forward after a shoulder injury ended his 2020 season early.

{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a heat advisory for Friday afternoon.

According to the meteorologists, heat index values around 105 degrees are expected in the area.

"The highest heat index will be this afternoon, but a heat index near 100 degrees will linger early in the evening," the weather service stated. "Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur."

Health professionals and meteorologists suggest residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service stated on their website.

Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud, 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.Even Biden wasnt spared. The president brushed a cicada from the back of his neck as he chatted with his Air Force greeter after arriving at Joint Base Andrews for Wednesdays flight.Watch out for the cicadas, he then told reporters. I just got one. It just got me.It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries journalists at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden's visit.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

They also recommend to schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the weather service recommended. "Heat stroke is an emergency."

People are also reading…

The heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible Friday evening. The weather service is warning of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall as the main threats.

"However, a brief tornado touchdown cannot be ruled out," they said. "Additional thunderstorms, some of which that could become strong, are possible Saturday through Monday."

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News