Heat index could top 105 degrees today

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a heat advisory for Friday afternoon.

According to the meteorologists, heat index values around 105 degrees are expected in the area.

"The highest heat index will be this afternoon, but a heat index near 100 degrees will linger early in the evening," the weather service stated. "Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur."

Health professionals and meteorologists suggest residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the weather service stated on their website.

They also recommend to schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the weather service recommended. "Heat stroke is an emergency."

The heat advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible Friday evening. The weather service is warning of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall as the main threats.

"However, a brief tornado touchdown cannot be ruled out," they said. "Additional thunderstorms, some of which that could become strong, are possible Saturday through Monday."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

