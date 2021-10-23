Heavy storms expected in Central Illinois through Sunday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

According to meteorologists, Central Illinois may experience heavy rainfall as a strong weather system moves into the area.

"An extended period of rainfall may result in two to four inches of rain accumulating from Sunday through Sunday night," the weather service stated. "This may cause ponding of water in low lying areas, or where storm drains are clogged."

Meteorologists are also expecting severe weather Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening, with hail and damaging winds as the main threat. However, tornadoes may also be a possibility. Heavy rainfall from the storms is possible, along with intense lightning.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

