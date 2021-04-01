 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive wind-driven fire engulfs Chicago paper recycling plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News