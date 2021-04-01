The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It …
This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 32F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the D…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The UV …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…
Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is hi…