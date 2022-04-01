Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Decatur, IL
