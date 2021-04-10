Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL
