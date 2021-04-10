 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities in ‘solar eclipse crossroad' gear up for 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News