Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Decatur, IL
