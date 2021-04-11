Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.