It will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Decatur, IL
