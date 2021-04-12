 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities in ‘solar eclipse crossroad' gear up for 2024

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News