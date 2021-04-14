 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Decatur, IL



Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

