Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.