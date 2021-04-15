Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. R…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifti…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area wi…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…