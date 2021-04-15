Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.