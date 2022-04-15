 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

