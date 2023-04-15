Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.