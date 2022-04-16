Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.