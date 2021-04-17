Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.