Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East.