Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.