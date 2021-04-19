Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.