The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…