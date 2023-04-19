The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.