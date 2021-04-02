 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

