Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Decatur, IL
