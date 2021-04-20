Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Cold air and snow may travel across the center of the country, including Central Illinois
