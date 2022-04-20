Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.