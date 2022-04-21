The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL
