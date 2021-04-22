 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Switzerland, an exploding snowman announces warm weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News