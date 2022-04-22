Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.