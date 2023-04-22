Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Decatur, IL
