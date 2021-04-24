Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cold air and snow may travel across the center of the country, including Central Illinois
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. W…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds N…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today.…
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Deca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wil…