Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

