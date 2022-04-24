 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News