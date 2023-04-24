Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …