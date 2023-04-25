Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…