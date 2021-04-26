Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cold air and snow may travel across the center of the country, including Central Illinois
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a q…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. T…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds N…
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the De…