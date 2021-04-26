 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

